Body Of Man Who Went Missing On Delaware River In November Found: NJSP

Authorities have released the name of a drowning victim who disappeared in November after a boating accident on the Delaware River.

Another boater remains missing, they said.

Brian S. Palangi, 26, and Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, both of Deptford Township, were aboard a 19-foot vessel that capsized in the river between Philadelphia and Gloucester County on Nov. 13, 2021.

A third man on the boat was rescued by good Samaritans.

Palangi’s body was found in the waters near the Philadelphia Navy Yard on May 15, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. This area is adjacent to the Eagle Point Refinery, on the Philadelphia side of the Delaware River.

(Palangi’s family was notified in May that his body was found, but the public release of that information was delayed until Monday, July 11.)

On this GoFundMe page, Palangi was described as "an amazing father, son, friend, teammate, and colleague who brought smiles to everyone who knew him."

Palangi graduated from Rutgers University- Camden with his Bachelor's Degree in health sciences. He also spent two years playing for the Rutgers men's soccer team, and served as the team's captain during the 2018 season, the page said.

In this GoFundMe page for McLaughlin, he was remembered as someone who loved his family and “had such a positive influence on everyone he has touched in his life.”

