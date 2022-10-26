Alleged Serial Murderer Confesses To Beating Death In Gloucester County: Report

A Gloucester County man accused of killing five people has pleaded guilty to the murder of his childhood mentor in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

The plea was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence and does not include a deal in four alleged killings in New Mexico, the outlet said.

Sean M. Lannon, 47, admitted to the March 2021 beating death of his childhood mentor, Michael Dabkowski, 66, of East Greenwich, the outlet said.

The accused serial killer also is charged with the beating death of a man in Albuquerque as well as the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Jennifer, and two friends in Grants, NM, according to the report.

