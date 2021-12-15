Contact Us
3-Vehicle Collision With Dump Truck Leaves South Jersey Woman, 87, Critical: Report

Franklin Township police
Franklin Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police

An 87-year-old woman was critically hurt in a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in South Jersey Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reports.

The woman was behind the wheel of an SUV when she entered the Coles Mille Road intersection on Stanton Avenue after stopping at the first stop sign around 2 p.m. in Franklin Township, the outlet said citing police.

That's when she was struck by a dump truck driven by a 45-year-old Pittsgrove man. A 77-year-old driver at the intersection was also struck, the outlet said.

The SUV driver was airlifted to a local hospital and the 77-year-old woman was taken via ambulance, while the dump truck driver was not injured, NJ Advance Media says.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

