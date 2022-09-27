18-Year-Old Gloucester County Man Sentenced In Shooting

An 18-year-old man from Gloucester County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Swedesboro resident Noah Hess was sentenced subject to the No Early Release Act, whereby the defendant must serve 85% of his sentence prior to becoming eligible for parole, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Hess was a juvenile when the charges were incurred and was subsequently waived for prosecution as an adult. The defendant ultimately entered a plea of guilty to one count of accusation alleging aggravated assault.

The accusation stems from an incident that occurred on June 10, 2021, where Hess shot a 28-year-old man multiple times in the parking lot adjacent to the Boscov’s Department Store located at the Cumberland Mall, the prosecutor said.

The matter was originally handled by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office juvenile unit through Assistant Prosecutor Ellyse Peterson. The matter was transferred to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal prosecution of the defendant once he was waived as an adult and was handled by Assistant Prosecutor Trial Chief Lesley Snock.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.