13 STRIKES: Feds Seize Repeat South Jersey Felon After Gun, Ammo Arrest

A 13-time convicted felon from South Jersey was in federal custody after he dropped a loaded handgun while trying to flee local police on a bicycle, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 shooting call on March 7 spotted Sharif Hallman, 38, of Carneys Point, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

As they grabbed Hallman, a pistol fell to the ground, she said.

The gun had a round in the chamber and an extended magazine with 22 more, Honig said.

Hallman has an adult criminal history spanning nearly his entire adult life, federal authorities said.

These include convictions for aggravated assault and gun possession, resisting arrest and dealing drugs, records show.

Federal authorities charged Hallman with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

A U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Camden ordered him detained during a videoconference Wednesday afternoon.

The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s “signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws,” Honig said.

She credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ Camden Field Office officers with the Penns Grove and Carneys Point police department and the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of Honig’s office in Camden is handling the case for the government.

