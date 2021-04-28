Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

13 STRIKES: Feds Seize Repeat South Jersey Felon After Gun, Ammo Arrest

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
ATF
ATF Photo Credit: ATF.gov

A 13-time convicted felon from South Jersey was in federal custody after he dropped a loaded handgun while trying to flee local police on a bicycle, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 shooting call on March 7 spotted Sharif Hallman, 38, of Carneys Point, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

As they grabbed Hallman, a pistol fell to the ground, she said.

The gun had a round in the chamber and an extended magazine with 22 more, Honig said.

Hallman has an adult criminal history spanning nearly his entire adult life, federal authorities said.

These include convictions for aggravated assault and gun possession, resisting arrest and dealing drugs, records show.

Federal authorities charged Hallman with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

A U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Camden ordered him detained during a videoconference Wednesday afternoon.

The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s “signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws,” Honig said.

https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

She credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ Camden Field Office officers with the Penns Grove and Carneys Point police department and the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of Honig’s office in Camden is handling the case for the government.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.