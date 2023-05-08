Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Collision With Truck In South Jersey

Steven Bass, 36, of Williamstown, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Clayton Road in Monroe and collided with the truck, Monroe Township police said.

Bass was taken to aa area hospital and pronounced dead at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, May 6, police said.

The Freightliner truck was traveling west on Clayton Road at about 11:40 a.m. when it failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Railroad Avenue, according to Monroe police.

The 46-year-old truck driver from Deptford had not been ticketed but an investigation is ongoing. The truck driver was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Monroe Police Officer Michael Fitzgibbon at 856-728-9800, ext. 587.

