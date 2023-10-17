Overcast 54°

Man Stabbed In Chest After Suspect Refuses To Leave Party In South Jersey: Police

A man who refused to leave a party stabbed another man in the chest, authorities said.

Glassboro police
Jon Craig
The clash occurred on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 a.m. at 500 Whirney Ave. in Glassboro, police said.

A suspect, Jahee Nixon, was immediately taken into custody. 

Nixon reportedly was asked to leave the party for "making multiple females feel uncomfortable," police said.

He stabbed a victim in the arm and chest, police said. The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

Nixon was taken to lnspira Hospital for minor injuries and was then processed, charged and lodged at the Salem County Jail. 

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

