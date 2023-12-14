Man Riding Electric Bike Hit By Truck In Franklin Township: Police

The man from Vineland was riding west on the shoulder of Harding Highway near the intersection with Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township when he entered the roadway at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to township police.

A 65-year-old man from Franklin Township was driving a truck west on Harding Highway and struck the bicyclist, police said.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he remained in critical condition Thursday morning, Dec. 14, police said.

