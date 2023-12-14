A Few Clouds 44°

Man Riding Electric Bike Hit By Truck In Franklin Township: Police

A 50-year-old man on an electric bicycle was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a truck in Gloucester County, authorities said.

<p>Franklin Township police</p>

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

The man from Vineland was riding west on the shoulder of Harding Highway near the intersection with Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township when he entered the roadway at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to township police.

A 65-year-old man from Franklin Township was driving a truck west on Harding Highway and struck the bicyclist, police said.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he remained in critical condition Thursday morning, Dec. 14, police said.

