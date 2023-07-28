Man Put White Supremacy Stickers On Playground Equipment In South Jersey: Police

A concerned citizen contacted Greenwich Township police on Monday, July 24 to report someone "was placing stickers promoting a White Nationalist and White Supremacy ideology on a bench and playground equipment at Dr. Chester Ulmer Park on Memorial Avenue," Greenwich police said in a statement.

"The strikers would be removed by township personnel and a new set would be on the bench in a day or two," police said

On Thursday, July 27 at 9:23 a.m., Greenwich Detective Kyle Davis saw a man walk up to the playground and place several of the stickers on equipment and a bench, police said.

Kevin R. Mcculley, of Greenwich, was arrested and charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief on a summons, police said.

His age was not released by the police.

