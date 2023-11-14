A Few Clouds 57°

Man Found Shot Dead A Week After Killing His Wife In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A man wanted in the Nov. 3 killing of his wife in Gloucester County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday, Nov. 10, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police
Jon Craig
On Wednesday, Nov. 8, a warrant was issued for Laurence D. Conner, 67, of Franklin Township, charging him with homicide and weapons offenses in the death of his 62-year-old wife, Karen, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. 

"Wide-ranging efforts to locate and arrest Conner commenced without delay once charges were filed," Gilbert said in a press release.

Conner was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in a vehicle in Vineland, Gilbert said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, police responded to Weymouth Road in Franklin Township for a 911 call and found Karen Conner dead of a gunshot wound to the head, Gilbert said.

Her husband, Laurence D. Conner, was in the residence when police arrived. An autopsy the next day determined the woman’s manner of death was homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this case to call Detective Jordan Plitt of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5583 or Detective Allison Schnapp of the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1415.

