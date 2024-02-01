Jennifer A. Miller, Medical Writer From West Deptford, 45

She spent time living in Lumberton before moving to West Deptford.

After graduating from Warren Hills Regional High School, Jennifer studied at The College of New Jersey where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in English. She worked as a Project Editor and Manager in the medical journalism field before becoming a Medical Writer for ReachMD, her obituary said.

"Jen was a kind and giving soul whose concern for others outweighed herself," her obit said.

"While she was a hard worker and dedicated to her field, she was most happy when rooting for the Yankees or at the beach, more specifically, Long Beach Island," her obit said.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m., concluding with a Memorial Service from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Road in Little Egg Harbor.

Click here for Jennifer Alice Miller's complete obituary.

