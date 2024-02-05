Home Invader, 19, Charged With Attempted Murder In Westville: Prosecutor

Raul Leadum has also been charged with weapons offenses in the Wednesday, Jan. 31 incident, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., officers from the Westville Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting near the 500 block of Broadway in Westville.

Police found the victim, who reported that Leadum forced his way into the residence and brandished a handgun, subsequently discharging the weapon at close range in the direction of the victim, the prosecutor said. The victim was not hit.

Leadum was located and arrested a short time later by Westville officers. As a result, Leadum has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Two firearms, a rifle and a revolver, have been recovered as a result of the ongoing investigation.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Krystal Santiago of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5508 or Detective Eric Hibbs of the Westville Police Department at 856-456-9444.

