Funeral Services Announced For Slain South Jersey Police Officer

Shisler’s service is scheduled for noon on May 17 at Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a pass and reflection from 9 a.m. to noon that day at the same hall at 201 Mullica Hill Road.

The burial is private.

Shisler is survived by his mother, Tracy; father, Robert; brother, Tyler; and sister, Ashley; grandparents, godparents and others, according to his obituary.

The 2014 Deptford High School graduate played baseball and football.

He attended Presbyterian College in South Carolina where he played Division 1 baseball.

He was an avid hunter and had a passion for weightlifting and body building, his obituary says.

He was on duty March 10 when he stopped Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford.

The encounter ended with a struggle during which both men were shot, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, which is investigating.

Negron died at the scene. Shisler suffered a leg wound and was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday.

