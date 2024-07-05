Firefighters Battle Overnight Blaze In Deptford (Photos)

The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. Friday, July 5 on the 1000 Block of Lindberg Drive near Delsea Drive in Deptford, according to Union Fire Co. #1.

Units responding included: Squad 921, Engine 942, Engine 931, Ladder Tower 926, Ladder Tower 936, Engine 933, Engine 911, Utility 947, Ladder 516, Engine 934, RIT Team 736 and RIT Team 812.

A passerby reported the house on fire, officials said.

Squad 921 was the Duty Engine for Deptford and was first to arrive and confirm heavy fire.

All residents were evacuated and accounted for, they said.

Engine 921 pulled multiple lines and made an advance on the fire before operations turned defensive.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by the Deptford Fire Marshal's Office.

