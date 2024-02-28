Firefighter Battling Rare Blood Disease Sees Support In Williamstown

Greg Emick, a 25-year firefighter and past captain with the Williamstown Fire Company No. 1, was recently diagnosed with Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD), according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Not much is known or understood about this disease, said Andrew Disque, the campaign's sponsor. Greg will undergo chemotherapy treatment, he said.

Greg has served his community both in the capacity as a firefighter and through his service as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Monroe Township EMS and the Gloucester County EMS, Disque said.

"He is a loving father, a devoted husband, and a valued friend," Disque wrote.

RDD causes the body to over-produce white blood cells. This causes the cells to attack different systems of the body, the lymphatic system being the most prevalently attacked.

"It develops, acts, and is treated similar to cancer," Disque said.

