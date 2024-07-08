Mostly Cloudy 85°

Family Loses Everything In Devastating July Fourth Fire In Deptford, Campaign Says

A family of five from Deptford lost everything in a devastating house fire on Thursday, July 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

The Guerra family suffered a devastating house fire that destroyed all but a few clothes on Thursday, July 4.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
The Guerra family "is known for their kindness and willingness to help anyone in need," the campaign said.

Now, Rob and Danielle Guerra, along with their three boys aged 8, 11, and 12 need the community's support, said Abbey Ametrano, the campaign's organizer, and a neighbor.

"Rob, who works for the township, is a dedicated community helper, and Danielle, a talented nail technician, brings beauty to the lives of Deptford's residents," Ametrano wrote.

The family is active in the community, always taking care of friends and family, she said.

"Unfortunately, the fire destroyed nearly everything they owned, with only some clothing salvaged from the back of the house," she wrote.

More than $20,000 of the $30,000 goal had been raised as of Monday morning, July 8.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

