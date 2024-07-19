Dog's Death At Woodbury Heights Grooming Salon Leads To Biz Owner's Heroin Arrest: Affidavit

Woodbury police officers responded to the K-9 Kingdom grooming business at 588 Glassboro Road in Woodbury Heights on Friday, July 12 for a complaint about a dog's death, according to an affidavit or probable cause.

The animal’s owner told police the business' owner, Trevor J. Hunt, 39, of West Deptford, called to say their dog had died, police paperwork says.

Police found the dog dead on a table at K-9 Kingdom, they said.

Hunt then allegedly tried to delete information off of his cell phone, police said.

An officer tried to take Hunt’s phone and he “immediately became tense and attempted to delete evidence off his phone,” paperwork says.

Police then “guided the defendant to the ground, where he resisted arrest,” they said.

When a warrant was served, police found more than 60 small plastic bags of suspected heroin packaged for distribution, they said.

The baggies were branded with names including “Alien Rock,” “House Party III” and “El Loco,” the affidavit said.

Hunt was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, as well as obstruction, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

