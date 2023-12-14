Partly Cloudy 32°

Did Deptford Family Win ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'?

A family from Gloucester County competed this week on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The Uszaki family

The Uszaki family

 Photo Credit: ABC/Freemantle
Uszaki family Christmas display

Uszaki family Christmas display

 Photo Credit: ABC/Freemantle
Jon Craig
Well, the Uszaki family of Deptford won the episode, taking home $50,000 and a trophy.

The Uszaki home on the Tuesday, Dec. 12 episode was their 2022 display, which was video game-inspired, complete with classic video game decor.

"We custom make every prop on the property," said Dan Uszaki, "I've just had this 'Go big or go home' mentality."

"Our Christmas display is the best in the country because it's something no one has ever seen," said Dan's wife, Kim

Uszaki also runs a pop-up Christmas light show in Washington Township called GLOW.

