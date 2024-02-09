Deysi Sosa-Ruiz, 42, Of Deptford, 'Her Children Were Her World'

Deysi was born in Vera Cruz, Mexico and has resided in the United States for the past 18 years, her obituary said.

"Her children were her world," her obit said. "She was a very strong woman who battled and beat cancer in the previous years."

"She was known as a diva with her flawless makeup and always perfectly dressed," her obit said.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Costantino-Primo Funeral Home, 231 W. White Horse Pike in Berlin, The Funeral Service will begin at 9 p.m.

