Deptford Olive Garden Worker Tests Positive For Hepatitis A

The employee at the Olive Garden at 1500 Almonesson Road in Deptford, not a resident of Gloucester County, worked while infected between Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 30, according to county Health Department officials.

Hepatitis A is a viral illness with symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, poor appetite, jaundice and dark urine, according to Ann Marie Ruis, a health officer with the county. Symptoms usually appear within two to seven weeks after exposure, she said.

Anyone who previously received a Hepatitis A vaccine is not at risk, Ruis said. Those who are unvaccinated face a low risk, but the risk may be lowered further by getting vaccinated within two weeks of exposure, she said.

Those who are unvaccinated and believe they may have been exposed are encouraged to contact their doctor or healthcare provider, she said.

The county is working with the restaurant to vaccinate potentially exposed co-workers, Ruis said.

A manager at the Olive Garden in Deptford referred Daily Voice questions to a corporate spokeswoman who was not immediately available for comment.

The county Health Department conducted full inspections of the restaurant in March 2023 and on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Ruis said. The restaurant received satisfactory ratings in both cases, according to the county.

“Gloucester County Department of Health is working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health and the restaurant facility to protect the public and prevent further spread of disease,” officials said in a news statement.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the county at 856-218-4151. Residents may also visit the health department website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.