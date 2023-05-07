Deptford Officer Bobby Shisler Dies Nearly 2 Months After Shootout With Civilian

But the Deptford police officer, who was wounded during a shootout with a civilian on March 10, died on Sunday, May 7, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

"His passing in the line-of-duty illustrates the risks facing law enforcement, and how every day when they put on the uniform, New Jersey’s police officers also put their lives on the line to make their communities safer," the attorney general said.

"I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of Officer Shisler and police officers across our state, and saddened by this tragic loss."

Shisler was shot around 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 by Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, after approaching him on dead-ended Delsea Drive, Platkin said.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, while three officers applied a tourniquet to Shisler's leg and rushed him to Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

Shock and sadness spread throughout the communities Shisler was apart of following his passing.

A GoFundMe launched at the time of the shooting for Shisler had raised more than $137,000 as of Sunday, May 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.