Dad Arrested Trying To Defend Daughter In Paulsboro HS Classroom Confrontation: Police

Aaron Thomas went into a Paulsboro High School classroom Monday, March 11 while signing his daughter out around 11:30 a.m., an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice says.

Thomas, 38, was reportedly upset over photos being air-dropped, and was shouting and threatening to "knock the f— out" a student, paperwork says.

At one point, Thomas got right in the student's face and demanded the student apologize to his daughter, according to the affidavit.

While Thomas was getting ready to leave, another student walked over and tried to express his opinion about the situation, when Thomas grabbed his arm and threatened him, police paperwork details.

The school's head security guard wasn't notified of the situation until Thomas was off school property as the teacher in the classroom didn't have his radio and didn't want to escalate things by going to retrieve it, police papers say. Instead, he tried diffusing the situation, the affidavit says.

Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault and making terrorist threats.

A video that captured the alleged confrontation had been circulating on social media.

The Paulsboro School District superintendent put out a letter saying the district is working with police.

"We are aware there are many concerns regarding the recent incident that occurred at Paulsboro Junior/Senior High School on Monday, March 11, 2024, and the subsequent videos of the incident that have been circulating on social media platforms," Acting Superintendent Phillip C. Neff said.

"Safety and security of our staff and students is paramount. Unfortunate situations such as these gives us an opportunity to reflect and analyze current practices to further strengthen the district’s safety and security procedures to ensure that our schools are a safe place for all students and staff."

