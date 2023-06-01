Camden Dad Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Crash That Killed 8-Year-Old Son: State Police

Franklin Diaz Sr., who remained in the hospital, was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child and causing death while driving with a suspended license, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The crash occurred at 1:47 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on Route 55 northbound at milepost 52.9 in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, Curry said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound Subaru was "passing vehicles in the center grass median and left shoulder," Curry said.

The Subaru then struck a Honda on the driver’s side and lost control, he said.

The Subaru then traveled off the left edge of the pavement and struck an overpass abutment and caught fire, Curry said.

As a result of the crash, the 8-year-old rear passenger sustained fatal injuries, he said.

An adult passenger and another child were treated and released from the hospital.

The left lane of Route 55 northbound was closed for approximately 6 hours resulting in major traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

