4 'Incredibly Lucky' Boaters Rescued Off Gloucester County: US Coast Guard

The owner and operator of the aluminum boat contacted watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center on Sunday, July 30.

They said they were not wearing lifejackets and two of the people aboard were teenagers, ages 14 and 18, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Station Philadelphia launched a 29-foot Response Boat crew to assist. Gloucester Fire and Police Department personnel also deployed to help with their shallow water vessel but were unable to reach the adrift vessel.

After the vessel drifted into deeper water, the Coast Guard took the vessel with four people aboard into a side tow and transferred them to Golden Point Marina in Essington, Pennsylvania.

Once on shore, it was discovered that the vessel was unregistered, had no hull identification number and no life jackets or sound-producing device, the Coast Guard said.

“Fortunately, these four people made it safely back to shore, but they were incredibly lucky,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Zangle, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Not having life jackets or a reliable means of communication aboard their disabled vessel could have easily turned their voyage into a tragedy."

Zangle also emphasized that it’s critical to have a reliable marine radio aboard vessels. Cell phones are not recommended due to spotty service and the inevitable dead battery.

