19-Year-Old Swimmer Drowns In Elk Township Lake, Police Say

A 19-year-old swimmer drowned in a New Jersey lake over the weekend, police said.

Lake Garrison in Monroeville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Elk Township officers were called to Lake Garrison in Gloucester County for a missing person last seen in the water around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Elk Township Police Chief Lance Hitzelberger said.

Twenty-two minutes after police arrived, the swimmer was recovered lifeless from the water, according to the chief. He was taken to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death was ruled accidental.

