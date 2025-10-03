Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Woman Physically Abused, Assaulted Child In Garfield, Cops Say

A 33-year-old Bergen County woman has been arrested on child abuse charges, authorities said.

Darlene Guzman 

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

On Thursday, Oct. 2, the NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding an alleged child abuse incident that happened in Garfield, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday, Oct. 3.

An investigation found that Darlene Guzman, 33, had physically assaulted and abused a child on or about Wednesday, Oct. 1, Musella said.

Guzman was arrested and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, Muesella said.

She was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

