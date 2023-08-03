Fair 72°

Update: Driver Flees, Gets Into Other Car After Crash At Popular Route 46 Hot Dog Joint

UPDATE: A driver who crashed a stolen car at a popular hot dog stand on Route 46 in Lodi on Wednesday drove a couple blocks further before getting into another car, police said.

Police described the driver who bailed after crashing a stolen car at Hank's Franks on Route 46 in Lodi as black, with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts.
Jerry DeMarco
The 2023 Hyundai Elantra -- which had apparently been stolen out of Edison -- crashed at Hank's Franks shortly before 2 p.m. Aug. 2, local law enforcement officers said.

The driver then headed east on Charlton Avenue before bailing out at the corner of Clark Street, they said.

He then entered the passenger side of another vehicle in the area of the Boulevard Apartments and was gone.

Police described him as black, with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Bergen County sheriff's officers were at the scene. Hasbrouck Heights police arrived soon after. A perimeter was established and K9 units were brought in to help with the search.

ANYONE who might have seen something or can help identify the driver or vehicle is asked to call Lodi police:  (973) 473-7600.

