Train Hits Car Near Plauderville Station (Developing)

A crash involving an NJ Transit train and a motor vehicle was causing delays in Bergen County.

NJ Transit Police

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened near the Plauderville station in Garfield, delaying the Main-Bergen Line Train 55's arrival to Port Jervis.

This is a developing story.

