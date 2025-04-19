SWAT Team Storms Apartment Where Grieving Garfield Man Had Barricaded Himself: Cops

At 5:48 a.m., Garfield police were called to the second-floor apartment on Belmont Avenue for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, Garfield Police Chief Joseph Delaney said.

A caller told officers that the 42-year-old man had been "breaking and throwing objects, while also banging on the walls and floor throughout the night," Delaney said. The caller said they believed the man was having a mental health crisis and needed help.

Garfield officers knocked on the apartment door several times. The man eventually answered but refused to open the door or speak with police, the department said.

"The individual responded in an irate and aggressive manner, stating he was grieving the recent loss of his father," police said in the report. "He then proceeded to move furniture and other items to barricade himself inside the apartment."

Police called in the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, following state guidelines for dealing with barricaded individuals. Crisis negotiators tried to reach the man, but he stayed silent.

SWAT officers forced their way into the apartment and safely took the man into custody. He was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, police said. No criminal charges were filed.

Delaney thanked the SWAT team for their "support and professionalism" and praised his officers for their "swift judgment and measured response."

