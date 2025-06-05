Fair 90°

Suspicious Man With Open Beer Turns Out To Be Lodi Burglary Suspect: Cops

A suspicious man spotted in Hasbrouck Heights turned out to be the guy police in Lodi had their eyes on in a pair of recent car burglaries, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Matthew Jolls, 32, of Paterson, was wanted on a warrant for burglaries that took place on May 21, near Pine Street and St. Joseph Boulevard in Lodi, Lodi PD Chief Donald Scorzetti said Tuesday, June 3.

Responding officers took reports from two separate addresses, and detectives later reviewed home surveillance footage. Jolls was quickly identified and charged with burglary and criminal trespass, Scorzetti said.

Hasbrouck Heights Police spotted Jolls on Thursday, May 29, around 2 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious man walking on the Boulevard. When officers arrived, they saw him walking in and out of stores with an open beer, authorities said.

Jolls was taken into custody and transported to Lodi Police Headquarters for processing on the outstanding warrant.

