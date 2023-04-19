SEEN HIM? Garfield Man Missing More Than Two Months

Leon Gathers, 42, was last seen leaving his home near the corner of Harrison Avenue and Williams Street on Feb. 16, Police Capt. Mario Pozo said.

Gathers, who doesn’t own or operate a vehicle, was walking, the captain said.

He was wearing an orange “Champion" hoodie, blue jeans and tan work boots, Pozo said.

Gathers is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes brown. He has scars above his nose and left eyebrow and tattoos on both forearms with the words “Tina” and “BBD.”

Gathers has a string of more than two dozen arrests over the past 17 years, but all were for failing to pay child support, according to Bergen County Jail records. He isn't considered a criminal.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Leon Gathers is asked to contact Garfield Police Detective Lt. Thomas LaMantia at (973)-478-8500 x4116 or Detective Dennis Serritella at x4121.

