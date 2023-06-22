Repeat Offender From Elmwood Park Charged With Attempted Murder In Garfield Shooting Of JC Man

Joshua Casiano, 29, was already wanted on warrants out of Passaic and Clifton, records show, when investigators said he shot Andres Melendez and left him behind the Citizens Bank branch at the Mill Shoppes of Garfield just off River Drive late Sunday, June 18.

Melendez survived the 11:45 p.m. shooting and was reported by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella to be in stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The 5-foot-5-inch, 145-pound Casiano, who was identified as the shooter, was captured on Wednesday, June 21, the prosecutor said. He was carrying a small amount of drugs at the time, investigators said.

Records show a series of arrests and drug court violations dating back to 2017 for Casiano, who the prosecutor said works as a traffic safety foreman.

Casiano is expected to remain held in the Bergen County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted murder, endangering an injured victim and illegal drug and weapons possession.

Musella thanked Garfield police, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office – which collected and processed evidence -- and the Port Authority Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau for their assistance with the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.