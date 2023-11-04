Popular All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spot Coming To Lodi

KPot Korean BBQ & Hotpot, is set to open in Lodi, according to its website.

The company is founded by four friends all from different backgrounds, who blended their cuisines over a shared table, the KPot website explains.

"KPOT is a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors," it continues.

"But its more than just a meal. KPOT is for both the food adventurers and the social eaters. It’s about tasting the global spices and seasonings all while feeling a sense of community. It’s hot pot and Korean BBQ modernized with a full bar and nightlife atmosphere."

While it's not immediately clear whether the Lodi location will have a liquor license, the KPot website shows an extensive alcoholic beverages menu. For the food, diners can choose from a variety of soups, sliced meats for BBQ, seafood, dumplings, and more.

KPot, 4 Memorial Dr., Lodi.

