Prosecutor: Garfield Man Had 130 Child Porn Files

Jerry DeMarco
Adrian Lapinski
Adrian Lapinski Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives arrested an unemployed Garfield man Thursday for trafficking child porn.

Cyber crimes investigators armed with a search warrant seized Adrian Lapinski, 29, at his Chestnut Street home after discovering that he’d downloaded 130 files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Lapinski was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Musella thanked Garfield police and the Homeland Security Investigations H.S.I. Newark Field Office for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which both participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force. 

