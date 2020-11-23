Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, 22, Critical After Self-Inflicted Union County Gun Range Shooting

Cecilia Levine
RTSP in Union
RTSP in Union Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man who turned the gun on himself over the weekend at a Union County shooting range was in critical condition Monday, authorities said.

The man had gone to RTSP on Route 22 with three friends when he fired three shots down the range, then shot himself around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Union Township Police Director Dan Zieser said.

The unidentified victim was taken to University Medical Center in Newark, where he remained in critical condition, Zieser said.

