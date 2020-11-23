Man, 22, Critical After Self-Inflicted Union County Gun Range Shooting

A 22-year-old man who turned the gun on himself over the weekend at a Union County shooting range was in critical condition Monday, authorities said.

The man had gone to RTSP on Route 22 with three friends when he fired three shots down the range, then shot himself around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Union Township Police Director Dan Zieser said.

The unidentified victim was taken to University Medical Center in Newark, where he remained in critical condition, Zieser said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.