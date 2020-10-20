Lodi Man Wanted On Long Island Nabbed By North Arlington Police

GOTCHA! A North Arlington police officer captured a Lodi man wanted out of Long Island following a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Andrew Porporino stopped a 2016 BMW going more than 20 miles over the 30 mph limit on northbound Schuyler Avenue and found the driver extremely nervous, Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

Porporino also noticed a “strong overpowering odor of air freshener” believed to be masking the odor of pot, he said.

A computer checked showed the driver, Thomas Gibson Jr., 48, had both a suspended license and a fully-extraditable warrant out of Suffolk County, Hedenberg said.

A consented search of the BMW turned up two small bags of marijuana, as well as both a grinder and pipe with pot residue, the chief said.

Gibson, a Garfield native also wanted on warrants out of North Arlington and Teaneck, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice and various drug offenses.

A judge in Hackensack ordered that he be held in the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, pending extradition proceedings.

