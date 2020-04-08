Lawsuit Alleges Garfield Walmart Fired Worker For Reporting COVID-19 Violations

A former customer service manager at Walmart in Garfield has filed a lawsuit claiming that she was fired for reporting the store’s COVID-19 violations.

Ejonte Gilyard, 27, of Passaic, is demanding back pay, benefits and other compensatory damages for retaliation, in a lawsuit filed last week in New Jersey Superior Court, NorthJersey.com reports.

A corporate policy implemented at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic caps the number of shoppers at 20 percent of a store's capacity, and requires door hosts to keep a running count of customers who enter the store, according to the suit.

Gilyard called police May 2 after shoppers and associates expressed concern over the number of people in the store and failure to follow social distancing guidelines, the suit says.

When police arrived, they reportedly did not verify the number of people inside Walmart nor did they meet with the door hosts, according to the lawsuit.

Four days later, Gilyard was fired “in retaliation for her multiple complaints to management and the Garfield Police Department,” according to the lawsuit.

Gilyard is seeking benefits, back pay and other damages.

