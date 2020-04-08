Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice serves Garfield-Lodi, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice serves Garfield-Lodi, NJ

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: OUTBREAK: 20 Cresskill Teens (And Counting) Test COVID-Positive Following After-Prom Parties
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lawsuit Alleges Garfield Walmart Fired Worker For Reporting COVID-19 Violations

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Garfield Walmart
Garfield Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former customer service manager at Walmart in Garfield has filed a lawsuit claiming that she was fired for reporting the store’s COVID-19 violations.

Ejonte Gilyard, 27, of Passaic, is demanding back pay, benefits and other compensatory damages for retaliation, in a lawsuit filed last week in New Jersey Superior Court, NorthJersey.com reports.

A corporate policy implemented at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic caps the number of shoppers at 20 percent of a store's capacity, and requires door hosts to keep a running count of customers who enter the store, according to the suit.

Gilyard called police May 2 after shoppers and associates expressed concern over the number of people in the store and failure to follow social distancing guidelines, the suit says.

When police arrived, they reportedly did not verify the number of people inside Walmart nor did they meet with the door hosts, according to the lawsuit.

Four days later, Gilyard was fired “in retaliation for her multiple complaints to management and the Garfield Police Department,” according to the lawsuit.

Gilyard is seeking benefits, back pay and other damages.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.