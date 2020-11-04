Garfield PD: Officer Recognizes, Nabs Car Burglar

An alert Garfield police officer nabbed a local man accused of burglarizing vehicles overnight.

Officer Daniel Duleski was reviewing a homeowner’s Ring video when he recognized a man seen on surveillance video burglarizing a car on Chestnut Street several hours earlier, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Duleski recognized the thief, identified as Xhonatan Gaba, 18, Uram said.

The officer went back to where he’d seen him a short while earlier, on Elizabeth Street, found Gaba and took him into custody, the captain said.

Gaba was charged with two counts of burglary and released pending a court hearing, he said.

