Garfield Man Shot By Domestic Violence Victim, Authorities Say

A Garfield landscaper was shot by one of two domestic violence victims he attacked in his home, authorities said.

Steven J. Lawson, 42, remained in stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said late Tuesday.

Lawson assaulted two people during a domestic violence incident and was shot with his gun by one of the victims “acting in self-defense” in the rented home shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Musella said.

Authorities charged Lawson with two counts of aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

A first appearance will be scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack once Lawson is released from the hospital, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Garfield police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which collected evidence, for their assistance.

