Body Pulled From Passaic River

Responders recovered a man's body from the Passaic River Wednesday afternoon.

Passaic police notified surrounding agents of the body first seen floating south of the Monroe Street Bridge around 4 p.m., Garfield Police Chief Raymond Kovach said.

Garfield and Passaic police were among the initial responders.

Garfield Fire Department's Marine 3 Unit launched from Wallington for the recovery, Kovach said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating with Garfield police, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Last week, a Belleville woman who'd just learned that her cancer was terminal drowned herself in the Passaic River.

