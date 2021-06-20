39-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 39-year-old Lodi man died in a motorcycle crash on the Garden State Parkway.

Juner Williams was heading north on a Suzuki when he lost control of his bike near milepost 156 in Clifton at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Williams was ejected from the bike after hitting a guardrail and died, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at the moment.

