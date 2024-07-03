Fair 78°

Pedestrian Killed By Train In Garfield, NJ Transit Says

A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Wednesday, July 3 in Bergen County, officials said.

NJ Transit Police&nbsp;

NJ Transit Police 

 Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
The pedestrian was near Plauderville Station and Van Winkle Avenue in Garfield when they were struck just before 3:30 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier said.

The train, Port Jervis Line train 64, departed Port Jervis at 1:35 p.m., and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 3:54 p.m. 

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 125 customers or crew on board, Chartier said. 

Trains in the area were being temporarily held. New Jersey Transit Police were on scene leading the investigation.

