Fair 34°

SHARE

Pedestrian Crash Shuts Portion Of Route 17 Near Home Depot In Lodi

A pedestrian crash closed a portion of Route 17 in Bergen County Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28.

Pedestrian crash on Route 17 in Lodi

Pedestrian crash on Route 17 in Lodi

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The NJDOT site showed multiple police vehicles in the northbound lanes near Home Depot in Lodi as of 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE