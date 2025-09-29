Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Paola Velez Of Lodi, 35, Dies After Months-Long Cancer Battle

Paola E. Velez, of Lodi, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. She was 32 years old, according to her obituary on the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home website.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Jorge Velez
 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Jorge Velez
Cecilia Levine
A GoFundMe launched by Paola's family in September said she had been diagnosed with breast cancer “a few months ago.” Paola had started chemotherapy, but her condition worsened and rapidly spread to her brain and spine, the campaign said.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised about $12,000.

Born in Ecuador, Paola came to the United States in 2004 and was remembered for bringing love, joy, and warmth to everyone she met, her obituary said. She worked as a patient coordinator at the Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery in Paramus and was a devoted parishioner of Most Holy Name Church in Garfield.

She is survived by her parents, Jorge Velez and Fanny M. Parraga-Velez; siblings Jossie Velez and Jorge Velez; sister-in-law Luisa; nieces and nephews Peter, Kevin, Camila, Mathew, Kamille, and Skylar; fiancée Christian Marshall; and dog Dino, her obituary says.

Click here for Paola's obituary, complete with service details, and here to view the GoFundMe campaign.

