Unlicensed, Uninsured Garfield Driver Charged With DWI After Hitting Parked Cars

An unlicensed 59-year-old Garfield driver was drunk when he slammed his uninsured vehicle into two parked cars, authorities said.

James F. Brown sustained minor injuries in the crash at VanWinkle and Summit avenues behind the Palisade Avenue post office shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Firefighters removed Brown and handle him over to EMS. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said.

Police charged Brown with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance, he said.

