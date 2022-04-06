SUV Collides With Porsche, Pole In Lodi

A crash with a Porsche sent an SUV into a utility pole at a busy Lodi intersection.

Both the Nissan Rogue and the Cabriolet convertible were severely damaged in the crash outside the BP station at Essex Street and Riverview Avenue just off westbound Route 80 around midnight Saturday.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Lodi police and firefighters responded. Belfie's Towing removed the vehicles. A PSE&G crew was summoned to repair the pole.

PHOTOS by Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

