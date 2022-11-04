SEEN HER? 15-Year-Old Girl Missing In Lodi

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Lodi, according to her family.

Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

She is described as Hispanic and 5-foot 3-inches tall. She has green/hazel eyes and brown hair and weighs about 110 pounds.

She goes by the nicknames of Maddie, Jaylen and Niyah.

She was wearing a light brown sweater and gray sweatshirt.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to call her mother at 973-572-0936 or her father at 973-583-9349.

