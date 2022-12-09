SEE ANYTHING? Bumperless Sedan Sought In Hit-Run That Injured Lodi Teen

Police were looking for the driver of a sedan with no bumper who took off after hitting a 16-year-old boy on his bicycle on a busy Lodi street.

The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries after being struck near the ShopRite on Main Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, police said.

The driver of the green Honda Civic that hit him kept going, they said, adding that the vehicle was missing a front bumper.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact Lodi police: (973) 473-7600. All calls will be kept confidential.

