Restaurant Manager From Lodi Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

Michael Caruso
Michael Caruso Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A restaurant manager from Lodi was charged with trafficking child porn, authorities said.

A months-long Internet child pornography investigation found that Michael Caruso, 31, “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella didn’t say how many files were seized, nor where Caruso works.

Caruso, who lives in the Gardens at Westmont Station Apartments, was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest at Musella’s Paramus office on Thursday.

He’s charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Musella thanked Lodi police for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department, which participates in his Cyber Crimes Task Force. 

