Prosecutor: Garfield Widower Busted For Child Porn Again

A Bergen County widower who was charged four years ago with collecting child porn was busted again on Thursday, authorities said.

Michael Yosco, Jr., 74, was taken into custody during a raid of his Irving Place home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit had obtained a warrant as part of a months-long Internet child pornography investigation, the Musella said.

They already were familiar with Yosco, who was among 79 defendants arrested in a massive December 2017 bust stemming from “Operation Safety Net," a nine-month, multi-agency child protection initiative targeting predators and child porn collectors in every New Jersey county.

The investigators this time found that Yosco “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 150 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

Yosco was processed and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of child porn possession, the prosecutor said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.